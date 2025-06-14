Girls California Live - HS Basketball Tournament 2025 in Roseville The Girls California Live ’25 tournament today through Saturday (June 12-14) at the Roebbelen Center in Roseville. Almost 120 high school girls’ basketball teams – including about 15 from the Sacramento region – will compete in the three-day “showcase” tournament that will bring several dozen NCAA college coaches and recruiters. Many of the most highly recruited high school players in California are expected to participate in Girls California Live, one of the few NCAA-certified tournaments on the West Coast.