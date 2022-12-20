Watch CBS News

Gift Wrapping Fundraiser

Animal Rescue of Tracy is gearing up for their end of the year fundraiser in partnership with Macy's. They provide gift wrapping at the Tracy Macy's located at the West Valley Mall for donations from 12/22-12/24.
