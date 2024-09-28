Watch CBS News

Giant Pumpkin Weigh Off in Wheatland!

Fall means it's pumpkin season and the National Pumpkin Weigh-Off returns to Wheatland on September 28. In addition to giant pumpkins, seven additional categories will be judged and awarded cash prizes.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.