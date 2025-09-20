Get yourself some tasty chili and check out cool cars at the 32nd Annual Hot Chili & Cool Cars event This annual event hosted by the Rocklin Chamber of Commerce is a favorite for residents, visitors, classic car enthusiasts and chili aficionados. Free to attend, the 32nd annual event features the area’s coolest cars and fiercest chili cooks, all competing for bragging rights in the Classic Car show and Chili Cook-off. Downtown Rocklin is transformed into a giant community celebration, encompassing nearly 17 acres. And back by popular demand, the event will kick off the celebration with the Annual Classic Car Cruise through Rocklin.