Get outside and enjoy the weather at the Watermelon Street Fair in Manteca! If you're looking for a fun, family-friendly way to kick off the weekend, one of the Central Valley's biggest summer traditions is returning to downtown Manteca.The Manteca Watermelon Street Fair is expected to draw more than 50,000 people for two days of shopping, food, live music, classic cars, and plenty of watermelon. The free event features more than 275 vendors, over 30 food booths, a Kid Zone, beer garden, and even visits from Wally Watermelon himself.