Get in the Holiday Spirit with Four-Legged Friends at the Folsom Zoo Sanctuary! It's almost time for a beloved Folsom tradition: Wild Nights and Holiday Lights at the Folsom Zoo Sanctuary! This festive event invites residents and visitors to experience a magical, immersive display featuring millions of sparkling lights. Stroll through the zoo to admire the dazzling decorations while also getting the chance to visit and meet your favorite Zoo Sanctuary animals. It's the perfect way to celebrate the season with family and friends!