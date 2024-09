Fusion Music Festival 2024 in Lodi FUSION Music Festival at Lodi Lake features 10 performers across 3 stages, Michael David Wine, Five Window Craft Beer & Seltzer, Tia Linda's Margarita, Food Trucks, Arts and Craft Vendors! The Tribute Stage features DOG & BUTTERFLY! (a tribute to the group HEART), GYPSY DREAMS (a tribute to Fleetwood Mac), and more.