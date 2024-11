Funky Chicken Rescue Named Lowe’s 'Hometown' Community Project of the Year! Funky Chicken Rescue, a nonprofit farm animal sanctuary based in Vacaville, California, is proud to announce its selection as Lowe’s “Hometown” Community Project of the Year. This recognition includes a generous gift from both Lowe’s of Vacaville and Lowe’s of Fairfield: a new, 1,400 sq. ft. patio space, to be built for sanctuary visitors to enjoy.