Watch CBS News

Funky Chicken Fall Festival

The Funky Chicken Rescue in Vacaville is hosting its annual Fall Festival this weekend, complete with all the funky animals, food trucks, live music, a pumpkin slingshot and more! Molly Riehl is stopping by to meet some of the stars of the festival!
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.