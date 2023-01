Fruitopia Fruit Bowls Sourcing their fruit locally from certified farmers, Fruitopia is a great place to build your own local and organic fruit bowl! But, there's so much more than just bowls! Dairy- free parfaits topped with dairy-free mini chocolate chips, breakfast banana splits, fresh pressed orange juice drinks, smoothies, avocado toast, and fruit kabobs for kids! Courtney and Cody are checking it out!