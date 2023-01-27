Watch CBS News

Friday Freshies with a very special guest!

Time for another edition of Friday Freshies with Dina, and today's word is "Tiny Rider." BUT, there's a very special someone behind that term, 11-month old Mila Rose! Mila's mom Kelsie joins us to talk about her little snowboarder!
