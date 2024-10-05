Watch CBS News

Free Screening Mammography Day Oct. 19 at Sutter

It's Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Sutter is having a free screening mammography event for uninsured community members on October 19. Dr. Rohatgi talks about Breast Cancer Prevention and Early Detection.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.