FOUR dates for homecoming?

It's been said, you never make the shots you don't take. Kaahil Patel, a Sheldon High senior, SHOT HIS SHOT and asked his four friends to go to homecoming with him! They accepted, and Dave Grashoff is talking with them about how everything happened!
