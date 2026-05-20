Forget the midlife crisis— here are tips on how to live your best life now! Women over 50 have been erased from the conversation about sex, beauty, desire, and pleasure for decades. They’re either the punchline, the advice-giver, or completely invisible. Blending clinical expertise, nervous system and hormone science, raw midlife marriage truth, and laugh-out-loud real talk, Dr. Julie Merriman delivers the first no-shame, no-silence, no-apology sex and intimacy guide specifically for women 45+ in her new book, 'Are We Gonna Have Sex or What?'