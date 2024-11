First-Ever Fully Staged Opera Comes to UC Davis’s Mondavi Center Mondavi will present a fully-staged opera for the first time in its history on Friday, November 15 at 7:30pm called Manetti Shrem Opera Gaetano Donizetti's Don Pasquale. Not just any opera - this hilarious comedy has high-tech special effects, colorful costumes and a dramatic characters. Think pink flamingos, golf carts, and jazzercize!