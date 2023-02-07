TV Schedule
Fire displaces couple in Elk Grove
A fire broke out at a home on Sandy Souza Way in Elk Grove, north of Laguna Boulevard. Two people living in the home at the time, their two cats, and a dog were able to get out of the home safely. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
