Fire displaces couple in Elk Grove

A fire broke out at a home on Sandy Souza Way in Elk Grove, north of Laguna Boulevard. Two people living in the home at the time, their two cats, and a dog were able to get out of the home safely. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
