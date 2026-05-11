Find the perfect plans for the summer with the help of Simple Summers! Simple Summers, Sacramento’s leading summer camp discovery platform, is officially relaunching today under new ownership — and the next chapter looks very different from where it started. Melissa Strong, a Sacrament-area parent, digital marketing professional, and the platform’s newest and most passionate steward, has taken over Simple Summers with a clear mission: use technology and community to make finding the perfect summer camp feel effortless for every family in the region.