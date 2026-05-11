Watch CBS News

Find the perfect plans for the summer with the help of Simple Summers!

Simple Summers, Sacramento’s leading summer camp discovery platform, is officially relaunching today under new ownership — and the next chapter looks very different from where it started. Melissa Strong, a Sacrament-area parent, digital marketing professional, and the platform’s newest and most passionate steward, has taken over Simple Summers with a clear mission: use technology and community to make finding the perfect summer camp feel effortless for every family in the region.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue