Fill the Truck Food Drive The Sacramento Grocery Outlet and North Highlands Grocery Outlet are teaming up with local businesses and organizations to host a “Fill the Truck” Thanksgiving Food Drive. From Nov. 11-12, the community can donate by purchasing food items in the store or rounding up their total at checkout. All proceeds will go towards food to fill the truck. Their goal is to collect frozen turkeys and other canned goods to feed over 300 families on Thanksgiving.