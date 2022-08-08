Watch CBS News

Fat Kitty Sanctuary - El Dorado Hills

Fat Kitty Sanctuary is a new concept in animal sanctuaries, giving cats the proper room to run and play, climb and jump, chase and explore! Molly Riehl is in El Dorado Hills meeting all of the residents of Fat Kitty City!
