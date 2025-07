Fast Shucks, Big Stakes: Who Will Be Crowned Oyster King? Sacramento’s boldest culinary competition is back! On August 10, 2025 from 1pm to 4pm, the city’s top shuckers go head-to-head in a high-stakes, high-speed oyster battle for the crown. Watch local chefs go head to head to see who is the “fastest shucker in the west”! Winner takes home the glory, bragging rights, and a Golden Oyster Knife Trophy!