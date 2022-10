Farm & Barn - Sinclair Family Farm Sinclair Family Farm is happy to have local vendors and participants that will be promoting agriculture and the many aspects of it! From hay rides that will show the cattle in the pasture and the history of the ranch, to cowboy demonstrations, herding dog demonstrations, and local 4-H and FFA members. They will have a variety of animals available to touch and learn about and hear from the 4-H members about how important they are.