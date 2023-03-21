TV Schedule
CBS News Sacramento: Free 24/7 News
First Alert Weather
CBS Sacramento App
CBSNews.com
CBS+
Paramount+
Pluto TV
Video
Info
Segments
Bios
More
News
Contests
Station Info
Contact Us
Daily Photos
Editor's Picks
5AM Club
Search
Search
Login
Watch CBS News
FanPAWstic News with Tina!
It's time for your dose of adorable animal videos! Tina's here with today's FanPAWstic News!
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On