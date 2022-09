Falk Hentschel joins us! You know Falk Hentschel for playing Hawkman in in the Arrowverse shows "The Flash", "Arrow," and "Legends of Tomorrow" on the CW, as well as parts in "Knight and Day" and "Welcome to Marwen" on the big screen! Falk joins Cody to talk about his career journey, and his latest film, "Swap Me Baby!"