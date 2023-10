Entertainer Terry Fator joins us! Ventriloquist, impressionist, stand-up comedian and singer Terry Fator was the overall winner of America’s Got Talent’s second season in 2007, and he's gone on to residencies at The Mirage and headlining shows all across the country! He'll be at the Gallo Center for the Arts in downtown Modesto on Saturday, October 21, and Terry (and his sidekick Winston) joins John and Courtney to tell us about his upcoming show!