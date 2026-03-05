Enjoy the 16th annual Capitol Beer Fest while supporting a good cause, Runnin' for Rhett! Randy Seevers and his wife Beth lost their son in 2004 to cerebral palsy. In 2007, Runnin' for Rhett was created. Their mission: to inspire people to move INTO life. Today, Randy will be in the studio to talk about one of their huge fundraisers. He will talk about the 16th Annual Capitol Beer Fest happening on Capitol Mall, highlighting what attendees can expect — like great craft beer from more than 100 brewers, food trucks, live music, and the overall festival vibes.