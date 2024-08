Enjoy movies, goat fun, and more at this Black-family-owned farm! A local, Black-owned family farm on Garden Hwy is hosting its first annual Hot August Nights event this Saturday! This exciting event will feature a variety of family-friendly activities, including hayrides, a dunk tank, a bounce house, balloon art, baby chicks and geese, and much more. Attendees can also enjoy local vendors, great music, chicken barbecue, and cold drinks.