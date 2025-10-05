Enjoy great food and wonderful weather at the Lodi Street Faire! Checking out the Lodi Street Faire. More than 400 vendors participate in this biannual event, selling antiques, arts & crafts, and retail items. While shopping, visitors can satisfy their appetite with their choice of food options serving everything from hamburgers to hot dogs, sausages to tri-tip, Mexican food, Chinese food, Filipino food, and otherworldly cuisine. Plus, no Faire is complete without sweet treats and cold drinks. So, bring the whole family for a day of shopping and fun! There is a free parking garage located on Sacramento and Pine St. This fills up quickly with vendors early, so best to try street parking outside of barricades.