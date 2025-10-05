Watch CBS News

Enjoy great food and wonderful weather at the Lodi Street Faire!

Checking out the Lodi Street Faire. More than 400 vendors participate in this biannual event, selling antiques, arts & crafts, and retail items. While shopping, visitors can satisfy their appetite with their choice of food options serving everything from hamburgers to hot dogs, sausages to tri-tip, Mexican food, Chinese food, Filipino food, and otherworldly cuisine. Plus, no Faire is complete without sweet treats and cold drinks. So, bring the whole family for a day of shopping and fun! There is a free parking garage located on Sacramento and Pine St. This fills up quickly with vendors early, so best to try street parking outside of barricades.
