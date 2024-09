Empty Bowls: A Fundraiser to Address the Many Faces of Hunger in Elk Grove! The Interfaith Council of Elk Grove is sponsoring and supporting Empty Bowls, a fundraiser benefiting Al Misbaah Food Bank and Elk Grove Food Bank. Their mission is to build bridges of understanding, cooperation, and respect among the diverse religious practices in Elk Grove, which is rated the 7th most diverse city in the U.S.