Elsewhere Variety and Magic Show!

Where can you find a giant bubble display, a mermaid performance, and LED light show and a little bit of magic? The Ooley Theatre this Saturday! Molly Riehl is stoppin by the midtown venue for a preview of the Elsewhere Variety and Magic Show!
