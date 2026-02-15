Elk Grove's Lunar New Year Festival and parade 2026! It's the year of the fire horse! 2026 Lunar New Year Tết Festival & Parade is more than a celebration it’s a powerful cultural reset centered on renewal, family, resilience, and hope. The 2026 Lunar New Year Tết Celebration brings together diverse communities to honor Vietnamese and Asian traditions through live performances, cultural education, food and community connection. This event highlights cultural pride while uplifting intergenerational healing, and public service. This year’s celebration introduces exciting new elements, including Mardi Gras and Valentine’s themes, an Auto Show, and Lucky Wave—a concert-style experience that honors tradition while featuring new, contemporary music designed to engage and inspire younger generations. Together, these experiences highlight how culture continues to evolve while remaining deeply rooted in history, creating a vibrant, multi-generational and multi-cultural celebration for the entire community.