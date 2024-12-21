Watch CBS News

Elk Grove Holiday Craft Fair!

The Creative Space is hosting their 4th annual Holiday Food and Craft Fair on Saturday, December 21st at SASF! You’ll have the chance to shop over 100 food and craft vendors visiting from all over Northern and Southern California!
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.