"Elbows in My Ears" author joins us!

Danise Payne was a pioneer in African American clowns! She joins Courtney to chat about her more than 25 years of experience and touring with Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus, and talk about her new memo, "Elbows In My Ears!"
