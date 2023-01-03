Watch CBS News

Ebony London Art Studio

Looking for an activity to do in the rainy weather? How about an art exhibit! Ebony London Art Studio is an open studio, a place to gather family and friends to experience a creative good time! Dina Kupfer is exploring the studio!
