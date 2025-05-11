Watch CBS News

East Sac Garden Tour 2025, 7am

Make your way through the beautiful flowers and plants this Mother's Day weekend! Enjoy various wines from local makers and beyond. There will also be snacks for sale and a raffle table and all the proceeds go directly to David Lubin Elementary.
