Watch CBS News

E2 Easter Egg Hunt at Cosumnes Oaks High School

Thousands of kids are expected to o to a HUGE Easter egg hunt today! This is the second year this event is being held. There will be craft tables, game zones, photo selfie stations, face painting, bunny petting station and music!
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.