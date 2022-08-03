Watch CBS News

Dorm room decor with the Bel Air Mommie!

Sending one of your kiddos off to college this fall? Or maybe getting them moved into a new apartment or house? The Bel Air Mommie joins Courtney with some great ideas for furnishing their space and making the most of the room they have!
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.