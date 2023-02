"Domestic Disturbance" at Cosumnes River College Theatre "Domestic Disturbance" is a concept album, and there's a companion play as well. It chronicles the cycle of domestic violence from an intimate prospective. Courtney is talking to the songwriter Carla Fleming and playwright/director Anthony D'Juan about Friday's show at the Cosumnes River College Black Box Theatre, and Carla brings us one of the songs from the play.