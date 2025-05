DOCO's Tipsy Putt "May the Fourth Be With You" Fun & Free Star Wars Trivia Day! Tipsy Putt invites Star Wars fans to join in for some "May the Fourth Be With You" trivia fun on Sunday, May 4th at 1PM for an epic afternoon. Star Wars fans are encouraged to assemble a crew (teams of 2 to 4) to show off Jedi knowledge and compete for galactic prizes. This is a free event, and costumes are encouraged—bonus points for style, not just smarts. May the Force (and the trivia) be with you!