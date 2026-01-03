Dinosaurs in Studio! North America’s most popular interactive dinosaur experience Jurassic Quest® and Brick Fest Live, the top family LEGO-inspired event, will “assemble” together under one roof for the first time to offer a “dino-mite” weekend of interactive, educational fun all for one affordable ticket price. This new Jurassic Quest with Brick Fest Live experience brings Jurassic Quest’s 165 million years of life-size, animatronic dinosaurs and Brick Fest Live’s LEGO-fun together for the first time in a mega-family event filled with memory-making interactive fun, and STEAM learning. Guests will be able to experience both shows in one location for one ticket price with no time limit.