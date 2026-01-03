Watch CBS News

Dinosaurs in Studio!

North America’s most popular interactive dinosaur experience Jurassic Quest® and Brick Fest Live, the top family LEGO-inspired event, will “assemble” together under one roof for the first time to offer a “dino-mite” weekend of interactive, educational fun all for one affordable ticket price. This new Jurassic Quest with Brick Fest Live experience brings Jurassic Quest’s 165 million years of life-size, animatronic dinosaurs and Brick Fest Live’s LEGO-fun together for the first time in a mega-family event filled with memory-making interactive fun, and STEAM learning. Guests will be able to experience both shows in one location for one ticket price with no time limit.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue