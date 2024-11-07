Dina is at a Red Carpet Premiere for a Very Special Film! The Solano County Office of Education (SCOE) invites media members to an exclusive autograph party with young stars who will walk the red carpet for SCOE's Red Carpet Film Premiere. This exciting event is part of SCOE's Inclusion Film Camp, a collaboration between the Solano County Office of Education, the California Department of Rehabilitation, and North Bay Regional Center, led by Inclusion Films. Founded by Joey Travolta, Inclusion Films specializes in teaching filmmaking to individuals with developmental disabilities, providing a creative and supportive platform for young adults to explore storytelling through film.