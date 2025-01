Dina Chats with a Student Chosen for the Student Experience Aboard Ships! UC Davis freshman, Siena Marois, is one of 12 people selected nationwide to attend the STEMSEAS Student Experience Aboard Ships in collaboration with Columbia and Cal universities. STEMSEAS is a ship-based, 6-day exploration experience for undergraduates aboard an NSF-funded research ship. Students sail with experienced faculty and graduate students while they engage in geoscience and oceanography activities.