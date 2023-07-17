Watch CBS News

Dillinger escape car auction!

It might be the most famous escape vehicle in American history, and it's up for auction! Julissa Ortiz is at the California Automobile Museum, checking out the 1933 Ford V8 that John Dillinger stole in Crown Point, Iowa and made him Public Enemy #1.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.