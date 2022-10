Dia de Los Muertos Celebration at Galt -Arno Cemetery Dia de los Muertos is a celebration that brings memories of a person who although they are no longer with us, we continue to feel that they are breathing by our side. The celebration will happen Saturday, October 29th from 9am – 3pm. There will be altars, entertainment, face-painting, food vendors, a kid zone, a car show, even a mass.