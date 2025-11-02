Dia de los Muertos at Fairytale Town! - 9am Children and their families are invited to Fairytale Town Sunday (11/2) to celebrate the magic of Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead). Little ones can craft vibrant sugar skull masks, listen to captivating stories, and get their faces painted. Families are invited to contribute to a traditional altar adorned with marigold flowers and candles to honor loved ones who have passed. There will also be traditional music and a special dance performance on the Mother Goose Stage.