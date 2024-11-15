Courtney Joins Dr. Ying Wu to Raise Awareness About This Form of Cancer After a recent announcement from *Dawson's Creek* star James Van Der Beek about his battle with colorectal cancer, many fans are now grappling with rising concerns about the disease. In response, Courtney is joined by Dr. Ying Wu to raise awareness and educate viewers on the importance of early detection, prevention, and treatment options for colorectal cancer. Together, they will share crucial information to help the public better understand the risks and take proactive steps toward maintaining their health.