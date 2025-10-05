Corvettes for Vets On Oct.5th, our car club "Just For Corvettes", a non-profit organization, is sponsoring a corvette car show at the Red Hawk Casino's parking lot area to collect funds to support the Veterans in the Elk Grove area. Our club would be honored if your news station, even if very brief, could help showcase our show in support of our veterans specifically in the Elk Grove neighborhood. Also, anyone who owns a Chevrolet Corvette can participate in this event. A participant can enter at 8:30am to 10:30am and trophies will be presented at approximately 12:30pm. A DJ will have music and t-shirts can be purchased as well. Your participation would be greatly appreciated.