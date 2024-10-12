Corvette-fest in Lodi!

Watch CBS News

Come join Corvettes of Lodi for a day of community and fun at the ALL-Corvette Car Show in Lodi. Well over 100+ new and Classic Corvette are on display, along with live entertainment, food, wine & beer and MORE! Big Al Sams is checking it out!
