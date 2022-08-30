Watch CBS News

Come out and watch the US Open Cup Final!

Sacramento Republic FC is headed to Orlando for the US Open Cup FINAL next week! Julissa Ortiz is at team headquarters with club legend Cam Iwasa to get a preview of the match, and find out how you can watch with your fellow supporters!
