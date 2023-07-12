Watch CBS News

Cologne smell-off in the studio!

Dina found out that one of our Good Day staffers wears VERY expensive men's cologne, so she had an idea...can Tina, John and Dom guess which cologne is the super-expensive one? We put their sniffers to the test!
