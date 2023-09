Cody's Caravan on the Virginia Corridor Trailway - Modesto The 4.2-mile Virginia Corridor Trailway follows the old Tidewater Southern Railway line from Needham Avenue to Bangs Avenue. With numerous amenities, such as picnic areas, shade structures, barbecues, and gardens, the Virginia Corridor Trailway is quickly becoming a favorite destination! Cody is walking and biking the trail this morning, who knows who he'll run into?